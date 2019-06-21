Explosion At Philadelphia Oil Refinery Sends A Giant Ball Of Fire Skyward

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matt Rourke/AP Matt Rourke/AP

A predawn butane explosion at an oil refinery in South Philadelphia unleashed a giant ball of flames and plumes of smoke into the air on Friday, prompting a shelter-in-place order for a nearby neighborhood and sending more than 100 firefighters to the scene.

The fire is "confined and being addressed, but it is not under control," Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said at a morning media briefing. He said the shelter-in-place order, which he described as precautionary, was lifted after test samples of the air revealed no danger to the public.

Murphy said city firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. Friday and found a vat of butane burning at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions facility. Firefighters working for the energy company were already on the scene.

Dramatic video posted on Twitter shows the sheer size of the fireball:

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire, though Murphy said the facility's employees were far enough away from the explosion that they weren't injured.

He added that one employee had experienced chest pains and received medical care at the scene.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions says its oil refining complex, which produces about 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily, is the largest on the East Coast.

As The Associated Press reported, "it was the second blaze at the refinery this month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported."