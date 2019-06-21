The Great Big DRAGisode

Enlarge this image toggle caption MOVI Inc for World of Wonder//Getty Images MOVI Inc for World of Wonder//Getty Images

Drag culture is having a moment ⁠— from RuPaul's Drag Race, to DragCon, to drag queens appearing on the big screen. In this episode, Sam walks through the history of drag with Frank DeCaro, author of Drag: Combing Through the Big Wigs of Show Business.

Then Sam chats with the creative minds of RuPaul's Drag Race, Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, on how the show played a role in taking drag mainstream.

Finally, Sam talks to drag performers Shangela and Malcolm Xtasy about where drag is headed next.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall.