Weekly Wrap: UFOs, Iran, Libra

Capitol Hill's interest in aliens grows, tensions rise between Iran and the U.S. and Facebook has big plans for its new cryptocurrency. Sam wraps up the week of news with Geoff Brumfiel, NPR Science Desk Senior Editor and Correspondent, and NPR Business Desk Reporter Camila Domonoske.

Plus, Sam goes deep on the breakup anthem of a generation: Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."

