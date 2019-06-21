Accessibility links
Has Facebook Gone Too Far With Libra? Capitol Hill's interest in aliens grows, tensions rise between Iran and the U.S. and Facebook has big plans for its new cryptocurrency? Plus, Sam goes deep on the breakup anthem of a generation: Robyn's "Dancing On My Own." Tweet feels @NPRItsBeenAMin.
NPR logo

Weekly Wrap: UFOs, Iran, Libra

Listen · 39:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/734830514/734888669" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: UFOs, Iran, Libra

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Weekly Wrap: UFOs, Iran, Libra

Weekly Wrap: UFOs, Iran, Libra

Listen · 39:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/734830514/734888669" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Singer Robyn performs at MTV's "O Music Awards 2" at Halloween Carnaval on October 31, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Singer Robyn performs at MTV's "O Music Awards 2" at Halloween Carnaval on October 31, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Capitol Hill's interest in aliens grows, tensions rise between Iran and the U.S. and Facebook has big plans for its new cryptocurrency. Sam wraps up the week of news with Geoff Brumfiel, NPR Science Desk Senior Editor and Correspondent, and NPR Business Desk Reporter Camila Domonoske.

Plus, Sam goes deep on the breakup anthem of a generation: Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.