Week In Politics: Trump's Position On Iran And 2020 Democratic Candidates NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Brooks of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker about the president's position on Iran and how the 2020 campaign season is heating up for Democrats.

Week In Politics: Trump's Position On Iran And 2020 Democratic Candidates Politics Week In Politics: Trump's Position On Iran And 2020 Democratic Candidates Week In Politics: Trump's Position On Iran And 2020 Democratic Candidates Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Brooks of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker about the president's position on Iran and how the 2020 campaign season is heating up for Democrats. Friday, June 21st, 2019 Listen · 13:41 13:41 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor