Accessibility links
Valerie Jarrett Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Jarrett is the longest serving senior adviser to a president in U.S. history. Her book is called Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo Not My Job: We Quiz Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett On MTV VJs

Not My Job: We Quiz Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett On MTV VJs

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Valerie Jarrett attends the United State of Women Summit on May 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Enlarge this image
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Valerie Jarrett attends the United State of Women Summit on May 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Valerie Jarrett is the longest serving senior adviser to a president in U.S. history — she worked all eight years of Barack Obama's presidency. Earlier this year she published a book called Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward. Since Jarrett's initials are V.J., we've invited her to answer question about VJs — the video jockeys who introduced music videos on MTV. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett Defends Biden, Talks 2020 In Conversation About Memoir

Author Interviews

Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett Defends Biden, Talks 2020 In Conversation About Memoir

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!