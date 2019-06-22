Not My Job: We Quiz Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett On MTV VJs

Valerie Jarrett is the longest serving senior adviser to a president in U.S. history — she worked all eight years of Barack Obama's presidency. Earlier this year she published a book called Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward. Since Jarrett's initials are V.J., we've invited her to answer question about VJs — the video jockeys who introduced music videos on MTV. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.