ICE Plans Large-Scale Raids Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan defended his plan to arrest and deport thousands of migrant families in an interview with NPR.

ICE Plans Large-Scale Raids National ICE Plans Large-Scale Raids ICE Plans Large-Scale Raids Audio will be available later today. Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan defended his plan to arrest and deport thousands of migrant families in an interview with NPR. Audio is no longer available Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor