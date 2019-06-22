Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Peter, more and more people are using sleep trackers - wearable gadgets that give you data to help you improve your sleep. But according to a new study, these sleep trackers can also cause what?

PETER GROSZ: Anxiety and insomnia.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: You say irony. They say business model.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The devices monitor your heart rate, your restlessness where you roll around, your REM cycle. And they give you a sleep score. Basically, they have gamified sleep. But new research shows people are so anxious about getting a good sleep score that it keeps them up at night.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know how it goes. You don't get a good sleep score, you won't get into a good sleep school.

(LAUGHTER)

ADAM FELBER: And your parents will have to Photoshop your face onto a sleeping person.

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know - do you know how people - like, I don't know why they do this, but to cheat their step counter, they'd sometimes, like...

GROSZ: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Attach it to their dog, for example...

GROSZ: We...

SAGAL: Yes.

GROSZ: I learned that from you, Peter, like a year ago.

SAGAL: I mean...

FELBER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: What would be the sleep tracker equivalent - like, attaching it to a corpse?

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: No, it would be - the steps is for a dog, and the sleep is for a cat.

SAGAL: Exactly, yeah.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Does a sleep tracker customize it? Or does it tell you what you're supposed to do?

GROSZ: It just gives you the raw data, you're asking? Or is...

SAGAL: Yeah. I think what it does - because my phone does this without me asking it. It says, you haven't been getting enough sleep. It sort of lectures you. You should get more sleep.

FELBER: Your phone does this?

SAGAL: Yeah.

GROSZ: Do you turn your phone off when you sleep?

SAGAL: Well, I've got this thing - it's, like, it tells me, time for bed.

GROSZ: And then you go to bed?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

GROSZ: So hold on a second.

FELBER: Wait a minute.

GROSZ: You know that's...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: ...A suggestion.

SAGAL: I'm not going to say no to my phone.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Why would you install such a...

SAGAL: It's my best friend.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Oh, my God.

GROSZ: You're not 5, and it's your parents.

ROBERTS: That's why you have skull spurs.

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's the problem. And the other problem is I can't sleep because I keep lying on my skull bone.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROCKABYE BABY!'S "YOU SHOOK ME ALL NIGHT LONG")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists have lots of excuses in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.