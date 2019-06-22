NPR subscribe to Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! podcast NPR One Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Pocket Casts Spotify Amazon Alexa RSS link Limericks Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email June 22, 201910:30 AM ET Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Canine Charm, The Glazed Age and Parenting Is Hard Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email Audio is no longer available Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes.