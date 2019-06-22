Trump On Iran President Trump is heading to Camp David to talk about Iran — after announcing additional sanctions on the country.

Trump On Iran Politics Trump On Iran President Trump is heading to Camp David to talk about Iran — after announcing additional sanctions on the country. BONUS: Evangelicals and Politics Listen · 56:54 56:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor