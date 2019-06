Abandoning A Floodzone NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Fran O'Connor of Sayreville, N.J., about letting her home be bought and demolished after multiple rounds of flooding.

Abandoning A Floodzone Environment Abandoning A Floodzone Abandoning A Floodzone Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Fran O'Connor of Sayreville, N.J., about letting her home be bought and demolished after multiple rounds of flooding. BONUS: Evangelicals and Politics Listen · 56:54 56:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor