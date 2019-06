'Tables Without Borders' Opens Restaurant Kitchens To Refugee Chefs Professional chefs in Washington, D.C., were paired with refugee and asylum-seeker chefs this past week so that the refugees could give guests a taste of their home countries through food.

'Tables Without Borders' Opens Restaurant Kitchens To Refugee Chefs

Professional chefs in Washington, D.C., were paired with refugee and asylum-seeker chefs this past week so that the refugees could give guests a taste of their home countries through food.