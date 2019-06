Law Professor Describes Poor Conditions Where Migrant Children Are Held Migrant children face bleak conditions at detention facilities along the border. Warren Binford, a law professor who visited some of the facilities, speaks to NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro.

Law Professor Describes Poor Conditions Where Migrant Children Are Held National Law Professor Describes Poor Conditions Where Migrant Children Are Held Law Professor Describes Poor Conditions Where Migrant Children Are Held Audio will be available later today. Migrant children face bleak conditions at detention facilities along the border. Warren Binford, a law professor who visited some of the facilities, speaks to NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro. BONUS: Evangelicals and Politics Listen · 56:54 56:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor