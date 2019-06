Team USA Readies For Knockout Round At Women's World Cup The Women's World Cup has entered the elimination quick-fire Round of 16. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Roger Bennett of the Men in Blazers about Team USA's performance so far.

The Women's World Cup has entered the elimination quick-fire Round of 16. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Roger Bennett of the Men in Blazers about Team USA's performance so far.