Trump Administration To Present Economic Part Of Middle East Peace Plan President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is set to outline the economic portion of his Middle East peace plan this week. The Israelis and Palestinians aren't expected to show.

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is set to outline the economic portion of his Middle East peace plan this week. The Israelis and Palestinians aren't expected to show.