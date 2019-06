Trump To Sign Executive Order Aimed At Health Care Costs As a candidate, President Trump argued that the government should work to lower drug prices. As president, his administration is finding that the promise is more complicated to keep than expected.

As a candidate, President Trump argued that the government should work to lower drug prices. As president, his administration is finding that the promise is more complicated to keep than expected.