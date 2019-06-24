Bear Ransacks Montana House

Police say the bear in Missoula County opened an unlocked door, deadbolted the door behind him and then ripped a room apart. Fish and Wildlife officials finally tranquilized the bear.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was excitement in my home last evening when an insect got inside. But that's better than a Montana home entered by a bear. Police say the bear in Missoula County opened an unlocked door and then deadbolted the door behind him. The bear ripped the room apart, took a nap on a closet shelf and ignored police when they knocked. Fish and wildlife officials finally tranquilized the bear, so he's in good health and even got another nap out of the deal.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.