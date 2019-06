Oregon GOP State Senators Go Into Hiding To Avoid A Climate Vote NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Oregon Republican state Sen. Tim Knopp about GOP senators walking out of the state Capitol, and going in to hiding to protest a climate bill.

Oregon GOP State Senators Go Into Hiding To Avoid A Climate Vote National Oregon GOP State Senators Go Into Hiding To Avoid A Climate Vote Oregon GOP State Senators Go Into Hiding To Avoid A Climate Vote Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Oregon Republican state Sen. Tim Knopp about GOP senators walking out of the state Capitol, and going in to hiding to protest a climate bill. BONUS: Evangelicals and Politics Listen · 56:54 56:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor