Wisconsin Lawmakers Move To Strengthening Drunken Driving Laws Wisconsin legislators are considering measures to strengthen the state's lenient drinking and driving laws. It's the only state that doesn't criminalize drunk driving on the first offense.

Wisconsin Lawmakers Move To Strengthening Drunken Driving Laws National Wisconsin Lawmakers Move To Strengthening Drunken Driving Laws Wisconsin Lawmakers Move To Strengthening Drunken Driving Laws Audio will be available later today. Wisconsin legislators are considering measures to strengthen the state's lenient drinking and driving laws. It's the only state that doesn't criminalize drunk driving on the first offense. BONUS: Evangelicals and Politics Listen · 56:54 56:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor