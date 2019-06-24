Skyrider 3.0: It's An Airline Seat But You're Sort Of Standing

Air travelers are perched on the Skyrider 3.0 and their legs hang down like they're riding a horse. One aviation journalist called it a torture chamber.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You thought with the decreasing legroom and carry-on charges, flying couldn't get worse, right? Well, my friends, allow me to present the newest Skyrider 3.0 airplane seat. And seat is generous since you're sort of standing. You perch on it, and your legs hang down like you're riding a horse. One aviation journalist called it a torture chamber. The company behind it says airlines can increase passenger loads by 20% - yay.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.