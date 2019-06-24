Trump Announces New Economic Sanctions Against Iran's Leaders

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has announced new sanctions against the Iranian government, after Iran downed a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said that "hard-hitting" sanctions will cut off Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his office from certain financial assets.

As he signed an executive order authorizing the sanctions on Monday, Trump said "these measures represent a strong and proportionate response to Iran's increasingly provocative actions."

"We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran until the regime abandons its dangerous activities and its aspirations including the pursuit of nuclear weapons, increased enrichment of uranium, development of ballistic missiles, engagement in and support for terrorism, fueling of foreign conflicts, and belligerent acts directed against the U.S. and its allies," Trump added.

It wasn't immediately clear which assets would be impacted, or how the U.S. had access to them, though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they added up to "literally billions" that would be locked away.

In a briefing with reporters, Mnuchin declined to provide details about the assets Iran's leaders might have either in the U.S. or in the global financial system, saying, "we follow the money and it's highly effective."

Mnuchin also said that while some of the new sanctions had been planned before the drone was downed, others were added to the U.S. response. They include sanctions on several commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The president said last week that he called off a planned retaliatory strike against Iran. "We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die," he said in a tweet Thursday.

Ultimately, Trump decided the planned airstrike was disproportionate, due to the number of casualties that would have been incurred.