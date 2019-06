Trump Hits Iran With New Sanctions. How Will They Impact Iranians? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to political scientist Ariana Tabatabai of the Rand Corporation, a nonprofit think tank, about the impact of sanctions on ordinary Iranians.

Trump Hits Iran With New Sanctions. How Will They Impact Iranians? Analysis Trump Hits Iran With New Sanctions. How Will They Impact Iranians? Trump Hits Iran With New Sanctions. How Will They Impact Iranians? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to political scientist Ariana Tabatabai of the Rand Corporation, a nonprofit think tank, about the impact of sanctions on ordinary Iranians. Audio is no longer available Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor