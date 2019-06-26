Supreme Court Hands Total Wine, Other Out-Of-State Liquor Retailers, Big Win

In a case with consequences for wine and liquor-loving consumers, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-to-2 decision, has struck down a 12-year residency requirement for anyone seeking a license to operate a liquor store in Tennessee.

There is no doubt that if a state had such a restrictive provision involving the sale of any other product, it would be deemed a violation of the Constitution's ban on erecting barriers to interstate commerce.

But the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, which repealed the national prohibition of liquor sales, left to the states the right to regulate those sales within state borders. Mississippi was the last dry state in the country, finally allowing the sale of liquor in 1966.

Enter the case that the Supreme Court decided on Wednesday. On one side was Tennessee's residency requirement, backed by the Tennessee Wine and Spirits Retail Association, along with 34 other states that have similar laws.

On the other side was Total Wine, a national chain of high-end liquor super stores. In the lower courts, Total Wine won its challenge to the residency requirement and it then opened a superstore in Knoxville, offering 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2.500 beers. But the state retailers' association appealed to the Supreme Court.

The practical effect of the decision will be that more big-box competitors will likely move into the state, forcing some local stores out of business. But liquor prices may go down, and there will be more product choices for consumers.

The last major court decision on state regulation of liquor sales was in 2005, when the high court struck down state laws that allowed in-state wineries to ship directly to consumer out of state, but barred out-of-state wineries from shipping to consumers in state.