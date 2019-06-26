Accessibility links
Democratic Debate 2019: Live Analysis Of Night 1 Of The First Debate While you watch the presidential candidates, follow NPR reporters for extra context and fact checks. The two-hour debate begins at 9 p.m. ET, with 10 candidates Wednesday night and 10 on Thursday.
NPR logo 1st Democratic Debate: Live Analysis Of Night 1

Elections

1st Democratic Debate: Live Analysis Of Night 1

NPR Staff

Twenty candidates have made it to the first round of Democratic primary debates. Ten take the stage Wednesday night, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the center. Night 2, on Thursday, will include former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The two-hour debate, hosted by NBC News/MSNBC/Telemundo, starts at 9 p.m. ET both nights.

As you watch, follow NPR's live blog for analysis and fact checks of the candidates' statements.

Loading...

Can't see the live blog above? Click here.