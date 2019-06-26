English Woman Checks Off Be Arrested On Her Bucket List

A 93-year-old woman, who had been "good all her life," wanted to be arrested. Her granddaughter made it happen. The Greater Manchester police came to the house and briefly took her into custody.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An English woman has one less item on her bucket list. Her granddaughter contacted the Greater Manchester Police and said the 93-year-old was in poor health and had a dying wish. She'd been good all her life, and now just once, she wanted to be arrested. Police came to the house and briefly took her into custody. A photo published by The Guardian shows two cops taking her away. She looks utterly delighted and even in good health.

