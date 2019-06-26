Accessibility links
Two More Deputies Fired For Not Confronting Parkland, Fla., School Shooter Two other deputies had already been fired for the same reason. Seventeen students and faculty of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed on Feb. 14, 2018.
Two More Deputies Fired For Not Confronting Parkland, Fla., School Shooter

Greg Allen

Barbara Campbell

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, seen in January, has announced the firings of two more deputies over their failure to act during the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Wilfredo Lee/AP hide caption

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, seen in January, has announced the firings of two more deputies over their failure to act during the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The sheriff in Broward County, Fla., announced the firing of two more deputies Wednesday because of their actions during last year's school shooting in Parkland. An investigation found both deputies didn't try to locate and confront the shooter. Seventeen students and faculty of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed.

When Broward County deputy Josh Stambaugh arrived at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, he heard gunshots, put on a bulletproof vest and took cover behind his patrol car. After five minutes, he got in his vehicle and drove to a highway overlooking the school.

Deputy Edward Eason also heard gunshots when he arrived. Instead of going toward them, he went in the other direction, to a nearby middle school where he remained.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony says of the two men's actions, "In essence, it was a neglect of duty."

Two other deputies, school resource officer Scot Peterson and Sgt. Brian Miller were previously fired for their roles in the botched response to the shooting.

Peterson was charged this year with 11 criminal counts, including child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.