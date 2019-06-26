Two More Deputies Fired For Not Confronting Parkland, Fla., School Shooter

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wilfredo Lee/AP Wilfredo Lee/AP

The sheriff in Broward County, Fla., announced the firing of two more deputies Wednesday because of their actions during last year's school shooting in Parkland. An investigation found both deputies didn't try to locate and confront the shooter. Seventeen students and faculty of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed.

When Broward County deputy Josh Stambaugh arrived at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, he heard gunshots, put on a bulletproof vest and took cover behind his patrol car. After five minutes, he got in his vehicle and drove to a highway overlooking the school.

Deputy Edward Eason also heard gunshots when he arrived. Instead of going toward them, he went in the other direction, to a nearby middle school where he remained.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony says of the two men's actions, "In essence, it was a neglect of duty."



Two other deputies, school resource officer Scot Peterson and Sgt. Brian Miller were previously fired for their roles in the botched response to the shooting.

Peterson was charged this year with 11 criminal counts, including child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.