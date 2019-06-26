Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

Kat Edmonson grew up in Houston, Tx. and began honing her songwriting craft and performance chops in Austin. While her music is often fondly compared to classic American Songbook material, she doesn't steer away from the language of modern lovers, like in "Old Fashioned Gal": "The jokes your date was telling/That ensued such LOL-ing."

While nursing a cold at home in Brooklyn, NY, Edmonson found inspiration in watching classic movies of Hollywood, which brought her to write the beautiful, thoughtful songs that make up Old Fashioned Gal. While it's not a concept album, she says she envisioned a tale of two lovers weaved through the course of the record, with the courtship's beginnings found in the first song, "Canoe."

The album was entirely written and produced by Edmonson with associate production by band member and drummer Aaron Thurston, heard here in this set along with Bob Hart on bass, Roy Dunlap on piano and keyboards, and Matt Munisteri on guitar.

Edmonson says she hopes the empowering message of "A Voice," performed here as a duet with pianist Roy Dunlap, may be as "cathartic to listen to as it was for me to write."

Edmonson has a new release in the works for next year, with more plans to tour.

Set List: