Accessibility links
Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage Making her third appearance on Mountain Stage, Kat Edmonson performs songs from her 2018 record Old Fashioned Gal backed by a stellar combo of jazz players.
Enlarge this image

Kat Edmonson performs songs from her 2018 record Old Fashioned Gal backed by a stellar combo of jazz players. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Kat Edmonson performs songs from her 2018 record Old Fashioned Gal backed by a stellar combo of jazz players.

Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Music

Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/736343023/736552217" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

Kat Edmonson grew up in Houston, Tx. and began honing her songwriting craft and performance chops in Austin. While her music is often fondly compared to classic American Songbook material, she doesn't steer away from the language of modern lovers, like in "Old Fashioned Gal": "The jokes your date was telling/That ensued such LOL-ing."

While nursing a cold at home in Brooklyn, NY, Edmonson found inspiration in watching classic movies of Hollywood, which brought her to write the beautiful, thoughtful songs that make up Old Fashioned Gal. While it's not a concept album, she says she envisioned a tale of two lovers weaved through the course of the record, with the courtship's beginnings found in the first song, "Canoe."

The album was entirely written and produced by Edmonson with associate production by band member and drummer Aaron Thurston, heard here in this set along with Bob Hart on bass, Roy Dunlap on piano and keyboards, and Matt Munisteri on guitar.

Edmonson says she hopes the empowering message of "A Voice," performed here as a duet with pianist Roy Dunlap, may be as "cathartic to listen to as it was for me to write."

Edmonson has a new release in the works for next year, with more plans to tour.

Set List:

  • "Canoe"
  • "I'd Be A Fool"
  • "A Voice"
  • "Not My Time"
  • "If"
  • "Old Fashioned Gal"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard: Tiny Desk Concert

Tasha Cobbs Leonard plays a Tiny Desk Concert on June 4, 2019 (Shuran Huang/NPR). Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Shuran Huang/NPR

Tiny Desk

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is widely regarded as one of the best gospel singers performing today. Her set at the Tiny Desk moved many at the NPR offices to tears.

14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations

Tame Impala performs during Pitchfork at Union Park on July 20, 2018 in Chicago. Michael Hickey/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Music

14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations

Summer is here, and it's the perfect time to experience live music. If you're planning a road trip, make sure you hit these cities for some unforgettable events.

Good Gracious! Words Of Wisdom And Soulful Reflection From 'Sweet Papa' Lou Donaldson

Host Christian McBride and Saxophonist Lou Donaldson in Florida. Katie Simon/WBGO hide caption

toggle caption Katie Simon/WBGO

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Good Gracious! Words Of Wisdom And Soulful Reflection From 'Sweet Papa' Lou Donaldson

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Host Christian McBride sits down with saxophonist Lou Donaldson to talk about Lou's life as a performer, his thoughts on jazz today and how hip-hop brought new ears to his music.

Good Gracious! Words Of Wisdom And Soulful Reflection From 'Sweet Papa' Lou Donaldson

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/733992956/734463789" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Imogen Heap: Tiny Desk Concert

Imogen Heap plays a Tiny Desk Conert on May 4, 2019 (Colin Marshall/NPR). Colin Marshall/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Colin Marshall/NPR

Tiny Desk

Imogen Heap

Imogen Heap takes us through her many musical talents, from her Frou Frou musical partner, Guy Sigsworth — and their first new song in 17 years — to an extraordinary performance with musical gloves.

Idles: Tiny Desk Concert

Idles plays a Tiny Desk Concert on May 13, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Idles

The British madmen brought fury, cathartic rage and deep thoughts to the Tiny Desk for one of the loudest, most raucous performances in memory.

Foxing: Tiny Desk Concert

Foxing plays at the Tiny Desk on May 1, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Foxing

Foxing is at the forefront of an emo revival, heavily influenced by late-'90s and early 2000s groups like Sunny Day Real Estate and American Football.

Sesame Street: Tiny Desk Concert

Sesame Street plays a Tiny Desk concert on May 10, 2019 (Claire Harbage/NPR). Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Tiny Desk

Sesame Street

Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Elmo, Grover, Rosita, Count von Count, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and other surprise guests gather at NPR's headquarters to celebrate 50 years of love, learning and joy.

Back To Top