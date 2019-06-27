Accessibility links
Tell Us: Why Do You Share Your Location?

With the rise of apps like Find My Friends and Life360, it's become common for friends, family members and partners to share their location with each other. skaman306/Getty Images hide caption

With the rise of apps like Find My Friends and Life360, it's become common for friends, family members and partners to share their location with each other.

In the eight years since Apple released the Find My Friends app, location sharing has become a key aspect of many relationships. Some claim they feel safer knowing their close friends, family or significant other have their location in case of an emergency.

Find My Friends recently helped a North Carolina mother find her teenage daughter in a ravine, after a car accident had left her unable to reach her phone. Both the mother and daughter say that the app was lifesaving.

NPR wants to know, how do you use location-sharing apps? Have you ever been in a situation where one of these apps contributed to your safety, or do you just like keeping tabs on your friends? Has sharing your location ever done more harm than good?

Fill out the form below to tell us about your experiences.

