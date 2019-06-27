The 1st Democratic Primary Debate In 100 Words (And 7 Video Clips)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren controlled the debate early with a progressive policy pitch. She and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they'd eliminate private insurance in favor of "Medicare-for-all." Former housing Secretary Julián Castro was aggressive on immigration, backing decriminalizing illegal border crossings. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar pointed out the three women on stage had long protected abortion rights. Candidates focused on how to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell more than Trump. Most thought climate change and China are the biggest threats. And the mics messed up halfway through, while Trump said the debate was BORING!

There was a lot of Spanish used in Wednesday night's debate.

And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker appeared shocked when Beto O'Rourke broke out his bilingualism.

The two Texas politicians tussled on immigration.

Warren detailed how she'd fight Mitch McConnell, who has repeatedly (and proudly) killed Democratic priorities in the Senate.

Klobuchar seized the moment on abortion rights in response to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee explained why he's making climate change the central focus of his campaign.

De Blasio talked about racial profiling and gun violence and how it's become real when talking to his son, Dante.

Booker explained why the issue of gun violence resonated so much with him, and why "thoughts and prayers" aren't enough.