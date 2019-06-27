5 Takeaways From The First Democratic Debate

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If the overarching question heading into the first debate of the 2020 presidential primary for Democratic voters was, "Who can you see as president up there?" it's not certain they got a clear answer.

Rather than fireworks — toward each other or President Trump — the candidates took a cautious approach. Will that be the approach on Night Two Thursday night with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden on the same stage?

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday night's debate:

1. Elizabeth Warren was consistent

Of all the candidates, the Massachusetts senator came in as the biggest star, and because of that, probably had the most pressure on her. But she was consistent, stuck to policy and her vision for the country.

The impression she made with her answer to the first question set the tone. She was asked a fastball down the middle about whether her succession of big policy proposals would be too much change for the country, and she went to her bread and butter response — that a "thinner and thinner slice" of the country was getting ahead, and that needed to change. That's a home run for what she's trying to do with her candidacy.

We will see though, if going out on the plank to say that she supports eliminating private health insurance comes back to haunt her if she gets the nomination. It was remarkable that she and New York Mayor Bill De Blasio were the only ones to raise their hands to say they did.

2. The gloves stayed on — and the shape of the race stays the same

The moderators tried with the first two questions to stir up a fight between the progressive and pragmatic wings of the Democratic party, calling on Warren and then shifting to Sen. Amy Klobuchar on whether the field was going too far. But Klobuchar didn't take the bait.

"I had to sit back and say this is the first debate," Klobuchar said afterward on MSNBC, pointing out that she would have liked to have talked more about Russia and farm policy.

That meant the shape of the race did not change. It's a reminder that it's early, and until the lines become more sharply defined, the candidates may hold back although the dynamics for Thursday night's debate may be different.

3. They didn't take the fight to Trump

It is remarkable that the candidates had relatively little to say about President Trump; it was almost as if he didn't exist — and the candidates cared more about Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

But Trump is running for reelection, campaigns that almost always come down to referenda on sitting presidents and their policies. None of the candidates really made the case as to why they are best equipped to take the fight to Trump. That's especially glaring when Democratic voters are saying what matters most to them is electability and what they want more than anything is to beat Trump.

Even President Trump was nonplussed by the debate, dismissing it as boring and reserved his biggest criticism for NBC's technical difficulties.

4. Beto O'Rourke did not help his cause

Warren needed to be consistent, and she was. Klobuchar is still in the conversation and had a couple of good moments. But ex-Rep. Beto O'Rourke shared the middle of the stage with Warren; he needed a good debate, but struggled at times.

He often looked overshadowed, and his lack of policy specifics was glaring, especially standing next to Warren. It was that way right from the start when the moderator asked him whether he supported a marginal tax rate of 70 percent on high income earners making $10 million a year or more. He deflected, and started speaking in Spanish three sentences later.

Later, O'Rourke had a hard time defending himself on immigration policy against his fellow Texan, Julián Castro, who had a strong debate speaking for marginalized people and communities. It's always especially damning when a candidate plays into a narrative already out there of them — and for O'Rourke, that rap is that he's light on policy specifics.

5. Tonight's another night

The first Democrat presidential debate continues Thursday night and will include Biden, Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris of California and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Will Trump be more of a factor? Do the gloves come off against Biden? Does Harris break out finally? Is Buttigieg able to handle the scrutiny after the police shooting in South Bend that sidelined him from the campaign? Is foreign policy more of an issue for this group of candidates? Are there any surprising moments?

If Democrats watching at home weren't thrilled with their choices on stage Wednesday night, they'll have another crop of 10 to pick from Thursday.