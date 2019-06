Reporters Tour Texas Holding Facility For Migrant Children Advocates say migrant children face a public health emergency because of the conditions where they are being held. Federal officials pushed back by taking reporters on a tour of a West Texas Center.

Reporters Tour Texas Holding Facility For Migrant Children Reporters Tour Texas Holding Facility For Migrant Children Reporters Tour Texas Holding Facility For Migrant Children Audio will be available later today. Advocates say migrant children face a public health emergency because of the conditions where they are being held. Federal officials pushed back by taking reporters on a tour of a West Texas Center. Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 Listen · 14:01 14:01 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor