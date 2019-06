Interpreting A Live Presidential Debate Is An Art, Telemundo's Team Leader Says For Telemundo's broadcast of the Democratic primary debate, interpreters had to perform real-time, accurate Spanish interpretation for the candidates and moderators.

Interpreting A Live Presidential Debate Is An Art, Telemundo's Team Leader Says Interpreting A Live Presidential Debate Is An Art, Telemundo's Team Leader Says Interpreting A Live Presidential Debate Is An Art, Telemundo's Team Leader Says Audio will be available later today. For Telemundo's broadcast of the Democratic primary debate, interpreters had to perform real-time, accurate Spanish interpretation for the candidates and moderators. Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 Listen · 14:01 14:01 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor