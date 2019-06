Critics Question Trump Tax Plan Meant To Boost Struggling Communities Amid a booming economy, some parts of the country still struggle. President Trump and lawmakers are promoting a tax program to boost investment in these areas even as questions remain on the benefits.

Critics Question Trump Tax Plan Meant To Boost Struggling Communities

Amid a booming economy, some parts of the country still struggle. President Trump and lawmakers are promoting a tax program to boost investment in these areas even as questions remain on the benefits.

Wednesday, June 26th, 2019

Listen · 14:01