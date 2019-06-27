Bolsonaro's G20 Trip Hits Snag: Brazilian Crewman Arrested With 86 Pounds Of Cocaine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's trip to Japan for the G20 summit has begun with an embarrassing episode, as a crewman in his advance party is accused of carrying cocaine in his luggage. Police arrested the crewman in Seville, Spain, where his Brazilian Air Force jet had a stopover on its way to Japan.

Spanish authorities say the crewman, identified by Brazilian and Spanish media as Sgt. Manoel Silva Rodrigues, was carrying 39 kilos of cocaine — 86 pounds. According to Spanish news outlet ABC, the drug was divided into 37 blocks — and the crewman told Civil Guard agents that he was carrying cheese. Rodrigues was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The president followed on a separate jet, which reportedly altered its route after Rodrigues' arrest to avoid Seville and instead stop in Lisbon, Portugal, according to Brazilian news outlet Folha de S. Paulo.

Rodrigues serves as a flight steward who has worked internationally dozens of times, including trips with three different Brazilian presidents, according to Folha. In a note about the arrest, Brazil's air force says that when Bolsonaro returns to Brazil, his plane will not pass through Seville but through Seattle in the U.S.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Bolsonaro stressed that the cocaine arrest was not related to his personal team. But he called it "unacceptable," and he demanded an investigation and severe punishment.

"We will not tolerate such disrespect to our country!" the president said.

As NPR's Philip Reeves reports from Rio de Janeiro, the presence of narcotics on a Brazilian military plane is a blow to the president with hard-line policies on law and order.

"Bolsonaro was elected on a promise of cracking down on crime — especially Brazil's rampant cocaine industry," Reeves says. "The president's also a former army captain, who often praises his military for its professionalism."

The discovery of the large cache of illegal drugs has raised security concerns about the president's travel protocols, as well as questions about who the crewman might have been working with.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão said it's clear that the crewman was working with smugglers.

"It's obvious that, given the quantity of the drug he was bringing, he didn't buy it on the corner and bring it, right?" Mourão told journalists in Brasilia. "He was working as a mule. A well qualified mule, let's say."