Spinoffs In Seattle In this tribute to Sleepless In Seattle, contestants listen to clues that imagine Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks experiencing different alliterative combinations of emotions and cities around the globe.

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
Spinoffs In Seattle

Listen · 8:29
Heard on Ask Me Another
Ophira Eisenberg performs alongside Jonathan Coulton on Ask Me Another at the Moore Theatre, in Seattle, Washington. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Ophira Eisenberg performs alongside Jonathan Coulton on Ask Me Another at the Moore Theatre, in Seattle, Washington.

In this tribute to the classically romantic Sleepless In Seattle, contestants listen to clues that imagine Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks experiencing different alliterative combinations of emotions and cities around the globe.

