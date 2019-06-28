Accessibility links
Fifty Shades Dorkier Fifty Shades of Grey is based in Seattle, so this game provides more risqué descriptions of other famous films and television shows that are set in and around the city.

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Dennis Feeney and Lynsi Burton appear on Ask Me Another at the Moore Theatre, in Seattle, Washington. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Contestants Dennis Feeney and Lynsi Burton appear on Ask Me Another at the Moore Theatre, in Seattle, Washington.

Twilight fan-fiction-turned best-selling romance trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey is based in Seattle. This game provides more risqué descriptions of other famous films and television shows that are set in and around the city.

Heard on: Nicole Byer: Nailed It!

The answer to life’s funnier questions.