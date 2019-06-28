Fifty Shades Dorkier

Mike Katzif/NPR
toggle caption
Contestants Dennis Feeney and Lynsi Burton appear on Ask Me Another at the Moore Theatre, in Seattle, Washington.
Mike Katzif/NPR
hide caption
Contestants Dennis Feeney and Lynsi Burton appear on Ask Me Another at the Moore Theatre, in Seattle, Washington.
Mike Katzif/NPR
Twilight fan-fiction-turned best-selling romance trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey is based in Seattle. This game provides more risqué descriptions of other famous films and television shows that are set in and around the city.
Heard on: Nicole Byer: Nailed It!