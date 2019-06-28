Did You Take Out Student Loans For A Degree You Never Finished?

Accessibility links
Paying Back Student Loans Without A College Degree? Tell Us Your Story. Millions of people are paying back student loans for a degree they never got. If this sounds like you, we want to hear about your experiences.
Enlarge this image
Sara Wong for NPR
Sara Wong for NPR

If you have student debt, but never finished your degree, you're not the only one. Millions of people take out loans to start college, but never finish.

These people often struggle to pay back their loans. Does this sound like you? If so, we want to hear your story.

Fill out the form below or by clicking on this link. A producer at NPR may follow up for a story.

We will not publish your name or responses without your permission.

