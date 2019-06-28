Recap: Night 2 Of The Democratic Primary Debate In 100 Words (And 7 Videos)
Updated at 12:21 a.m. ET
California Sen. Kamala Harris swung at Joe Biden for working with segregationists and opposing busing legislation. "I was that child" who helped integrate her California school, she told the former vice president. Biden struggled to respond, zeroing in on President Trump throughout the night instead. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted "Medicare for All" would raise middle class taxes, but would lower health care costs. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg invoked his faith as one reason why Republicans are wrong on family separations at the border. And every candidate said their health care proposals would give care to undocumented immigrants.
7 Highlights, In Video
Harris went after Biden on his civil rights record while telling her own personal story as the only black candidate on stage.
WATCH: Harris says she doesn't think Biden is a racist, but she talks directly to Biden about his having worked with segregationists on the issue of school busing. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Ytb2xvOhux— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019
Biden responded and said Harris mischaracterized his record.
"There are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people"— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019
WATCH: Biden and Harris tense exchange during #DemDebate2 https://t.co/2vxLWBKssH pic.twitter.com/aLMeT5pdMA
As the crowded debate stage got too unwieldy, Harris said America doesn't want a "food fight."
Harris: "America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on their table." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/QlLEy6EHi5— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg argued Republicans who invoke their faith are being hypocritical when it comes to the crisis at the border.
WATCH: Buttigieg addresses his views on "religious hypocrisy." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/WNjhX9El3m— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019
Bernie Sanders defended his democratic socialist beliefs.
Savannah Guthrie: "What is your response to those who say nominating a socialist would re-elect Donald Trump?"— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2019
Bernie Sanders: "Well I think the response is ... the last poll I saw had us 10 points ahead of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/kgEzTL1ysy
Sanders spoke about his tax and health care plans.
Savannah Guthrie to Sen. Bernie Sanders: "Can I get a direct question? Will you raise taxes for the middle class in the Sanders administration?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/TnJ2ci3DxR— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019
And California Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to get in a dig at Biden's age.
WATCH: Rep. Eric Swalwell: "Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans -- when he said it 32 years ago." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/7gs1cq5cWd— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019