Democratic Debate Night 2: Recap In 100 Words Here's what you need to know about the second half of the first debate of the 2020 election cycle, including Sen. Kamala Harris' exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Recap: Night 2 Of The Democratic Primary Debate In 100 Words

Recap: Night 2 Of The Democratic Primary Debate In 100 Words

Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the opening of Night 2 of the primary debate in Miami on Thursday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the opening of Night 2 of the primary debate in Miami on Thursday.

California Sen. Kamala Harris swung at Joe Biden for working with segregationists and opposing busing legislation. "I was that child" who helped integrate her California school, she told the former vice president. Biden struggled to respond, zeroing in on President Trump throughout the night instead. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted "Medicare for All" would raise middle class taxes, but would lower health care costs. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg invoked his faith as one reason why Republicans are wrong on family separations at the border. And every candidate said their health care proposals would give care to undocumented immigrants.

