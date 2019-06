Heat Wave With Record Temperatures Sweeps Across Europe Europeans are suffering under a heat wave. There are record temperatures in Spain, Germany and Italy. In France, the government has postponed school exams and limited the number of cars in Paris.

Heat Wave With Record Temperatures Sweeps Across Europe

Europeans are suffering under a heat wave. There are record temperatures in Spain, Germany and Italy. In France, the government has postponed school exams and limited the number of cars in Paris.

Thursday, June 27th, 2019