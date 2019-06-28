Channel Islands Residents Cry Foul Over Feral Chickens

The chickens are roaming Jersey, one of the Channel Islands: lurking in bushes, destroying gardens and chasing joggers. The chickens may have been abandoned pets which started breeding.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Jersey is one of the Channel Islands. It sits between England and France - seems like a peaceful place. But it has a poultry problem. Gangs of feral chickens have begun roaming parts of the island, lurking in bushes, destroying gardens and chasing joggers. It's believed they were pets who were abandoned and then started breeding. Some residents say they don't mind them. Others say all that crowing at 3 a.m. is becoming a little hard to handle.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.