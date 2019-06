Hidden Brain: How Private Prisons Affect Sentencing In many states, convicted criminals are being housed in private prisons. New research finds that when a private prison opens, the length of criminal sentences modestly increases.

Hidden Brain: How Private Prisons Affect Sentencing

In many states, convicted criminals are being housed in private prisons. New research finds that when a private prison opens, the length of criminal sentences modestly increases.

Thursday, June 27th, 2019
Listen · 13:16