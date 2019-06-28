Taco Bell Hotel Opens For A Limited Time In Palm Springs

For several days in August, the chain is opening a Taco Bell-themed hotel in Palm Springs, Calif. For $169 per night, guests will enjoy all kinds of taco inspired decor.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Say you love Taco Bell. I get it. I love a Chalupa Supreme like anyone else. But do you love it enough to sleep with it? For a few days in August, the chain is opening a Taco Bell-themed hotel in Palm Springs. For 169 bucks a night, guests will enjoy all kinds of taco-inspired decor, a gift shop selling Taco Bell swag. And the dining room serves - what else? My father often says, there's no accounting for the judgment of others, but reservations for the hotel did sell out.

