Neo-Nazi Who Killed Charlottesville Protester Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

Updated at 3:30 p.m. ET

The man who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Va., killing one person and injuring many others will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A federal judge announced the sentence for self-proclaimed neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr. at a hearing on Friday in Charlottesville.

"It was cold-blooded. It was motivated by deep-seated racial animus," Thomas Cullen, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, told reporters after the sentencing. He said Fields' attack was calculated, calling it "a hate-inspired act of domestic terrorism."

"Charlottesville is never going to be the same," Cullen said. "It will be with this community, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, and this country, for a long time."

Fields' federal public defender, Brian McGinn, declined to comment Friday.

Federal prosecutors had asked the judge for a life sentence for Fields, who is 22. A plea deal brokered in March took away the possibility of the death penalty, and federal prosecutors and Fields' lawyers agreed that federal sentencing guidelines called for a life sentence. As part of the deal, Fields pleaded guilty to 29 of the 30 federal hate crimes he faced and is not eligible for parole.

Prosecutors had said Fields' crimes were "so horrendous – and the maiming of innocents so severe – that they outweigh any factors the defendant may argue form a basis for leniency," according to a sentencing document filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh before the Friday hearing.

Last week, Fields' attorneys asked for something shorter than a life sentence, citing Fields' age and history of mental illness.

Fields has already been convicted on separate, state charges for murdering 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of other people. The jury in that case recommended a life sentence plus 419 years and $480,000 in fines. Sentencing in that case is set for July 15.

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said in April that she was satisfied with Fields' federal guilty plea and was not intent on his getting the death penalty. "There's no point in killing him. It would not bring back Heather," she told reporters.

Fields was 20 when he drove his Dodge Challenger through the night from Ohio to attend Unite the Right, a white nationalist rally in August 2017. The weekend turned deadly when Fields accelerated his car into the group of protesters. Two Virginia State Police troopers investigating the day's events also died when the helicopter they were in crashed.

President Trump said afterward that there was "blame on both sides" for the violence in the college town.