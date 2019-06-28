Accessibility links
The LGBT Rights Movement Before Stonewall, Plus Student Loans And The Law It's been 50 years since a group of LGBT people faced off against police at the Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village. That moment is credited with launching the modern gay rights movement, but what was happening before the Stonewall riots? Plus, Sam talks to a student loan lawyer about managing debt and why some students find themselves in financial hardship. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei of NPR's Throughline podcast join Sam for this edition of our weekly wrap.
Weekly Wrap: Before Stonewall, LGBT History, Student Loan Debt

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Stonewall Inn is seen from the street on June 24, 2016 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Stonewall Inn is seen from the street on June 24, 2016 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

