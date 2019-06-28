Weekly Wrap: Before Stonewall, LGBT History, Student Loan Debt

The LGBT Rights Movement Before Stonewall, Plus Student Loans And The Law It's been 50 years since a group of LGBT people faced off against police at the Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village. That moment is credited with launching the modern gay rights movement, but what was happening before the Stonewall riots? Plus, Sam talks to a student loan lawyer about managing debt and why some students find themselves in financial hardship. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei of NPR's Throughline podcast join Sam for this edition of our weekly wrap.