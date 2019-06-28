Biden Defends Civil Rights Record After Harris Blasted Him Over Segregation, Busing

Former Vice President Joe Biden is defending his civil rights record after a rough Democratic debate Thursday night where California Sen. Kamala Harris blasted him over his past opposition to mandatory busing policies.

Speaking to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition conference in Chicago, Biden told the social justice group founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson that "I never ever opposed voluntary busing and the program Sen. Harris participated in."

The longtime former Delaware senator argued he'd long worked to address the "root causes" of education inequality for blacks and whites, including working to desegregate neighborhoods. He to his support for extending the Voting Rights Act, along with his opposition to an amendment that would have effectively banned busing, which "wasn't the most popular vote in the country at the time."

"These rights are not up to the states to decide," Biden said. "They're our federal government's duty to decide. It's a constitutional question to protect the rights of every single American, and that's always been my position."

"I know I've fought my hardest to ensure voting rights, civil rights are enforced everywhere," Biden emphasized.

Harris, the only black woman in the Democratic contest, swiped hard at Biden during Thursday's debate in one of the most memorable and tense moments of the evening, not just on his approach to busing but other recent comments about his "civil" working relationship segregationist lawmakers in the Senate.

"It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country," Harris said. "And it was not only that — you also worked with them to oppose busing."

She then described how growing up in California who was bused to integrate her public schools.

"And that little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly," Harris said.

Biden retorted that he "did not oppose busing in America" but "busing ordered by the Department of Education." He said Harris' criticisms were "a mischaracterization of my position across the board."