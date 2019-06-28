Trump Tweets An Invitation To North Korea's Kim — Meet In the DMZ?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP Susan Walsh/AP

Updated at 8:20 p.m. ET

President Trump is wrapping up his economic meetings at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, and thinking about his upcoming visit to Seoul, South Korea. While he's there, why not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?

So Trump tweeted an invitation to meet in the demilitarized zone between the Koreas.

Trump and Kim met in February in Hanoi, Vietnam, to talk about denuclearization. It ended abruptly with no deal.

But since then they've said nice things about each other in public. Last week, Kim said he'd received a letter with "excellent content" from Trump. A couple of weeks earlier Trump said Kim had sent him a "beautiful" letter for the president's 73rd birthday.

Trump told reporters in Osaka that he will go to the North Korean border, and "just put out a feeler [to Kim] because I don't know where he is right now, he may not be in North Korea."

He noted that he and Kim could see each other for two minutes. "That's all we can. But that will be fine," he said.