Jennifer Weiner Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Weiner will be quizzed on one whiner in particular — she'll have to figure out which negative review was actually written by host Peter Sagal's father, Matthew Sagal.

Not My Job: We Quiz Novelist Jennifer Weiner On TripAdvisor Whiners

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Jennifer Weiner poses for a portrait at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, on June 29, 2011.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Chris Pizzello/AP

We recorded the show in Philadelphia this week, and invited Philly resident Jennifer Weiner to play our quiz. In 2001, Weiner published a novel called Good in Bed, about a Jewish journalist struggling to balance career and a personal life. Despite its science fiction like premise, it became a bestseller, as did many of her other novels. Her new book is called Mrs. Everything.

We've invited Weiner to play a game called "Weiner, meet a Whiner." Three questions about negative reviews found on TripAdvisor ... written by host Peter Sagal's father, Matthew Sagal. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!