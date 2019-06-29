Not My Job: We Quiz Novelist Jennifer Weiner On TripAdvisor Whiners

Enlarge this image Chris Pizzello/AP Chris Pizzello/AP

We recorded the show in Philadelphia this week, and invited Philly resident Jennifer Weiner to play our quiz. In 2001, Weiner published a novel called Good in Bed, about a Jewish journalist struggling to balance career and a personal life. Despite its science fiction like premise, it became a bestseller, as did many of her other novels. Her new book is called Mrs. Everything.

We've invited Weiner to play a game called "Weiner, meet a Whiner." Three questions about negative reviews found on TripAdvisor ... written by host Peter Sagal's father, Matthew Sagal. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.