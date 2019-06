What's Next For The Census After Supreme Court Ruling The Supreme Court has weighed in on the census citizenship question but the battle between the administration and critics of the hotly contested question isn't over yet.

What's Next For The Census After Supreme Court Ruling National What's Next For The Census After Supreme Court Ruling What's Next For The Census After Supreme Court Ruling Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court has weighed in on the census citizenship question but the battle between the administration and critics of the hotly contested question isn't over yet. Friday, June 28th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor