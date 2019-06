What Democratic Voters Want NPR's Sarah McCammon asks Democratic strategists Sarada Peri and Eddie Vale who the Democratic candidates were trying to appeal to in this week's debates.

What Democratic Voters Want Politics What Democratic Voters Want What Democratic Voters Want Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon asks Democratic strategists Sarada Peri and Eddie Vale who the Democratic candidates were trying to appeal to in this week's debates. Friday, June 28th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor