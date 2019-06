WorldPride In New York City WorldPride is taking place in New York City this weekend. Millions of visitors are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn raid and riots that ushered in the LGBTQ rights movement.

WorldPride In New York City National WorldPride In New York City WorldPride In New York City Audio will be available later today. WorldPride is taking place in New York City this weekend. Millions of visitors are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn raid and riots that ushered in the LGBTQ rights movement. Friday, June 28th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor